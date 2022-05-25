Trailblazing scheme to combat food waste and food poverty launched in Harborough

Launch of The Bean Project at the Eco Village during live thrashing of haricot beans. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A trailblazing scheme to combat food waste and food poverty has been launched in Market Harborough.

The innovative Bean Project has got off the ground at the EcoVillage on St Mary’s Road.

Beth Lambert, co-founder of the EcoVillage, said: “It is wonderful to now be able to welcome the local community to the EcoVillage and see them tucking into hearty, bean-based meals created by the Two Old Goats.

Launch of The Bean Project at the Eco Village during live thrashing of haricot beans. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“And it’s all paid for by others in our pay-it-forward scheme.

“We focus on issues surrounding nutrition, food waste and food poverty here at the EcoVillage,” said Beth, of Market Harborough.

“As a community-focused, non-profit enterprise, we wanted a way to support local people with a regenerative food project as we face increasingly challenging times ahead.”

Specially-selected haricot beans, suitable for the East Midlands climate, are being grown in Stanford Hall’s Community Farm, near Lutterworth, for the Bean Project.

School children join in during the launch of The Bean Project at the Eco Village during live thrashing of haricot beans. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The beans cook quickly to help reduce energy and water use.

They have been harvested and threshed by pupils from local primary schools, including Market Harborough C of E school on Fairfield Road.

“We are extremely thankful for the funding from Leicestershire County Council that has allowed this project to get off the ground. “The worst thing for us now would be for these meals to go to waste,” added Beth.

“We urge the people of Market Harborough to come and collect a meal to take back to neighbours, relatives and members of the community, who may be in need of a nutritious, hot dinner.

“Our in-house café, Two Old Goats, cook a new bean-based meal every Wednesday here at the EcoVillage.

“And it’s been wonderful to see people tucking in and enjoying the really flavour-some dishes.”

Saluting generous local people, Beth said: “Thanks to our fantastic community, we have already received over £300 in donations.

“That’s enough to feed at least 85 individuals or 30 families!

“We are delighted that we have made such a strong start and we are now looking forward to seeing that total increase over the coming months.”

You can find out more on these highly-informative websites below:

Two Old Goats - https://twooldgoats.co.uk/