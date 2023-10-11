News you can trust since 1854
Traders report increase in sales after revamp at Harborough Market

It included new air conditioning and branding
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:17 BST
The market's food hall
The market's food hall

Harborough Market has undergone a revamp.

A new air conditioning system has been installed after the previous one failed in January. The ceiling and lighting have also been improved, and new signage installed.

Harborough District Council says along with improving energy efficiency it will help traders like Marks Fruit and Vegetables and John Ross Butchers manage the temperature of their products.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “By making these necessary improvements we have revitalised and preserved what is an already bustling space at the heart of the community. Our small independent traders will now benefit from better facilities which in turn should increase footfall and improve Harborough district’s local economy.”

Part of the branding overhaul – which cost the authority some £3,000 – includes vinyls on Northampton Road windows showcasing the type of products on sale.

The council says traders have reported an increase in sales.

