Top nature and travel photographer to hold talk in Kibworth
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
One of Britain’s top nature, landscape and travel photographers is heading to Kibworth.
John Beatty will be holding a talk at Kibworth Grammar School Hall at 7.30pm on Wednesday November 8.
His previous expeditions have included photographing grizzly bears, walruses and mountains in Alaska; emperor penguins of Antarctica; eagles of Khazak Mongolia; the Danikil Depression in Northern Ethiopia and the Grand Canyon.
His talk will be about his travels across the globe and some recent images.
Tickets cost £8. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/kibworth-community-library to book.