News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Top nature and travel photographer to hold talk in Kibworth

Tickets on sale now
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST
Photos by John BeattyPhotos by John Beatty
Photos by John Beatty

One of Britain’s top nature, landscape and travel photographers is heading to Kibworth.

John Beatty will be holding a talk at Kibworth Grammar School Hall at 7.30pm on Wednesday November 8.

His previous expeditions have included photographing grizzly bears, walruses and mountains in Alaska; emperor penguins of Antarctica; eagles of Khazak Mongolia; the Danikil Depression in Northern Ethiopia and the Grand Canyon.

His talk will be about his travels across the globe and some recent images.

Tickets cost £8. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/kibworth-community-library to book.

Related topics:TicketsBritainAntarctica