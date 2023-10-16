Photos by John Beatty

One of Britain’s top nature, landscape and travel photographers is heading to Kibworth.

John Beatty will be holding a talk at Kibworth Grammar School Hall at 7.30pm on Wednesday November 8.

His previous expeditions have included photographing grizzly bears, walruses and mountains in Alaska; emperor penguins of Antarctica; eagles of Khazak Mongolia; the Danikil Depression in Northern Ethiopia and the Grand Canyon.

His talk will be about his travels across the globe and some recent images.