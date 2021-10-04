Tip on the A6 near Kibworth will be shut for about a year

The tip on the A6 near Kibworth Beauchamp is to be shut for about a year as a major £5 million upgrade goes ahead.

The household waste and recycling centre is poised to be closed from the start of November.

The busy unit will be turned into a multi-level site to provide more recycling facilities.

Traffic flow will be improved to enhance safety and drainage is to be improved as well.

Local customers will have to use sites in Market Harborough and Oadby while it is shut, said Leicestershire County Council.

Cllr Blake Pain, the council’s cabinet member for waste disposal, said: “We are always looking for ways to improve our services and resources, making them the best they can be for the public.

“Supporting our residents to responsibly dispose of their rubbish and recycle is a top priority.