Times and dates for Christmas lights switch-on events across Harborough district

Lights are due to be switched on across the district

Santa is coming to Harborough district – and here is where you can catch the start of the festivities with Christmas lights being switched on.

In Harborough the light switch on will take place in the town centre’s The Square from 6.30pm on Friday November 18. On the same weekend there will be the Christmas Food and Drink Festival.

Lutterworth lights will be switched on at 7.30pm on Friday November 25 with the event starting at 6pm. There will be fireworks, Santa’s grotto, the town band and a fun fair.

Also in the town is an Elf Train from December 3 to 10 which includes a hat and trail around 20 shops. It costs £2 each (£5 for those with three or more siblings).

Broughton Astley’s Christmas Fairy will take place on Saturday December 3 from 4pm to 7.30pm.