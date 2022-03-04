Time travellers from the future arrive to inspires Harborough children to recycle

Schoolchildren in Harborough and across Leicestershire are taking part in interactive workshops - aimed at teaching them to become our next generation of recyclers.

Leicestershire County Council is working alongside theatre company Gazebo Productions to encourage youngsters to learn about sustainability.

The workshop brings the Flingatrons - time travellers from the future who refuse to recycle - to life and inspires children to help to save our planet from climate change.

The special session features a mix of games, problem solving and drama-based activities.

They are set up to get children thinking about just how much waste people create and how we can all make a difference by slashing our impact on the environment.

Resource packs are also given to children to help them share environmentally-friendly top tips at home as families are implored encouraged to join in and make sure they are recycling correctly.

Cllr Blake Pain, the county council’s cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “We’re delighted that so many county schools are getting involved in hands-on learning and encouraging children to reduce, reuse, recycle at home, school and in their communities.

“It is never too early to learn how to protect the environment, so these workshops are a great way to raise awareness.”

The county council also offers free, educational waste reduction workshops, activities and talks to community groups and schools in Leicestershire.

For more information or to book a talk, visit https://www.lesswaste.org.uk/community-engagement/talks/ Alternatively, you can email: [email protected] or call 0116 305 7005.