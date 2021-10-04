Three tips run in the Harborough district will close an hour earlier during October

Three tips run by Leicestershire County Council in the Harborough district will close an hour earlier at 5pm during October.

The recycling and household waste sites on Market Harborough’s Riverside industrial estate, on the A6 near Kibworth Beauchamp and on Moorbarns Lane, Lutterworth, are now shutting earlier to fall into line with winter opening hours.

And they will shut their doors an hour earlier again at 4pm from Monday November 1 to March 31, 2022, as the clocks go back an hour on Sunday October 31 and the nights get much darker.