Three Harborough district gardens will be open to the public as part of the Open Gardens scheme

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST
Other Leicestershire gardens include Burrough Hall in Melton Mowbray.

Green-fingered Leicestershire residents will be showcasing the fruits of their labour as the national Open Gardens scheme continues this spring.

There will be three Harborough district gardens open to the public.

Westbrooke House in Little Bowden will be open to visitors on May 28, featuring a tree lined driveway of mature limes and giant redwoods, a walled flower garden, walled kitchen garden, fernery, lower garden, wildlife pond, spring garden, lawns, woodland paths and a meadow with a wildflower area.

Also showcasing its contents will be Hedgehog Hall in Tilton on the Hill on May 13 and 14. The Loddington Road home has a half-acre garden which is an organically managed plant lover’s garden with a walled terraced border filled with shrubs, perennials and bulbs as well as a patio seating area which boasts far-reaching views over the valley.

Also on the same weekend, visitors can enjoy a stroll through the gardens of Westview at 1 St Thomas Road in Great Glen. The small, walled cottage garden includes a wildlife pond, a greenhouse, and fruit and vegetable garden managed organically and benefitting from a restored Victorian water-saving system which collects rainwater from the roofs of outbuildings. Quirky garden ornaments, some made from recycled materials, add to the interest.

Other gardens across the county include 2 Manor Farm Mews in Queniborough on Monday May 1, Burrough Hall in Melton Mowbray on May 7, Mountain Ash in Newtown Linford on May 13 and 14 and Goadby Marwood Hall in Melton Mowbray on May 20.

Visitor donations go to nursing and cancer charities.

Visit www.ngs.org.uk for more information.

