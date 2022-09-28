News you can trust since 1854

Thousands of pumpkins available for picking at festival near Harborough

The festival is close to Farndon Fields Farm Shop

By Laura Kearns
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 1:12 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 1:12 pm
Thousands of pumpkins are ripe for the picking
Thousands of pumpkins are ripe for the picking

Thousands of pumpkins ripe for the picking are available at a festival in Harborough.

Farndon Fields Pumpkin Festival runs from October 1 to 30 and includes displays, refreshments, wheelbarrows to fill with pumpkins and a walking challenge around the field.

A festival spokeswoman said: “We see exploring the pumpkins as a fun occasion, a great opportunity to educate people and young children that pumpkins are not only a great decoration but also a source of great tasting and nutritious food.

The festival is held at Farndon Fields

Most Popular

Advertisement

“We want to promote the English countryside and where food comes from along with providing a fun outdoor experience.”

The festival is based a short distance away from Farndon Fields Farm Shop - on the road between East Farndon and Lubenham.

The festival is open on weekends throughout October along with additional dates throughout half term.

Tickets cost £3 and under 3s go free.

Advertisement

Visit www.farndonfields.co.uk for more information and a full list of dates.

Harborough