Thousands of pumpkins available for picking at festival near Harborough
The festival is close to Farndon Fields Farm Shop
Thousands of pumpkins ripe for the picking are available at a festival in Harborough.
Farndon Fields Pumpkin Festival runs from October 1 to 30 and includes displays, refreshments, wheelbarrows to fill with pumpkins and a walking challenge around the field.
A festival spokeswoman said: “We see exploring the pumpkins as a fun occasion, a great opportunity to educate people and young children that pumpkins are not only a great decoration but also a source of great tasting and nutritious food.
“We want to promote the English countryside and where food comes from along with providing a fun outdoor experience.”
The festival is based a short distance away from Farndon Fields Farm Shop - on the road between East Farndon and Lubenham.
The festival is open on weekends throughout October along with additional dates throughout half term.
Tickets cost £3 and under 3s go free.
Visit www.farndonfields.co.uk for more information and a full list of dates.