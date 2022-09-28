Thousands of pumpkins available for picking at festival near Harborough

Thousands of pumpkins are ripe for the picking

Thousands of pumpkins ripe for the picking are available at a festival in Harborough.

Farndon Fields Pumpkin Festival runs from October 1 to 30 and includes displays, refreshments, wheelbarrows to fill with pumpkins and a walking challenge around the field.

A festival spokeswoman said: “We see exploring the pumpkins as a fun occasion, a great opportunity to educate people and young children that pumpkins are not only a great decoration but also a source of great tasting and nutritious food.

The festival is held at Farndon Fields

Advertisement

“We want to promote the English countryside and where food comes from along with providing a fun outdoor experience.”

The festival is based a short distance away from Farndon Fields Farm Shop - on the road between East Farndon and Lubenham.

The festival is open on weekends throughout October along with additional dates throughout half term.

Tickets cost £3 and under 3s go free.

Advertisement