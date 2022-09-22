Thousands of Leicestershire pensioners eligible for £100 cost-of-living payment
Vouchers have been sent to some 11,000 pensioners
Thousands of pensioners across Leicestershire are eligible for a £100 payment to help them with the cost-of living-crisis.
The one-off payment is part of Leicestershire County Council’s £10million-plus package of support to help residents in the face of rising energy bills, food prices and day-to-day costs.
Vouchers have been sent to some 11,000 pensioners and can be exchanged for cash at a PayPoint retailer.
Council spokesman for finance Lee Breckon said: “Everywhere you look it is obvious vulnerable people in Leicestershire are feeling the bite of the cost-of-living crisis.
Most Popular
“As a council, cannot control some of the major economic factors pushing up costs but we are in a position to help our older residents who may be finding things harder than others.
“There are thousands of Leicestershire pensioners who are worried about paying their bills.
“The new £100 payment will off them some relief and I’d urge them to claim it.”
Visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/cost-of-living for more information.