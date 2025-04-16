Thousands of Harborough residents claim free trees as part of council's VE Day anniversary gesture

Residents planting a tree they received in the common area near to their home in Market Harborough.

From youngsters to centenarians, thousands of Harborough residents have claimed a free fruit tree courtesy of a council scheme to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Approximately 8,000 trees, including apples, cherry, pear and plum, were given away by Harborough District Council (HDC) in honour of the upcoming anniversary.

Residents flocked to locations in Lutterworth, Market Harborough and Scraptoft to receive their free tree.

Cat Hartley, director of communities and wellbeing at HDC, said: “So many residents have taken advantage of these fruit tree giveaways making it a great success.

“The purpose of the initiative was to serve as a tribute to the 80th anniversary of VE Day, honouring the sacrifices made during World War II and celebrating peace and community spirit. This will also have the direct benefit of increased greening of the whole of our district.”

This project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund which aims to invest in communities.