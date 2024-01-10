Thousands fill out survey into closure of Harborough tip - just two weeks left to have your say

The cash-strapped authority says changes to waste sites would save money.

Market Harborough tip

More than 3,500 people have completed a survey about plans which could see Harborough tip closed – and there is just two weeks left of the consultation.

Leicestershire County Council, which oversees waste services in the area, say it is the last chance for residents to have their say on the proposals.

The authority has proposed to shut Harborough tip, along with Shepshed and Somerby waste and recycling centres, in a bid to save some £420,000.

Data from 2019 shows Harborough was one of the most well-used tips with some 113,000 annual users at its site, but the figure is nearly half that of Whetstone, the busiest tip in Leicestershire which had some 208,000.

But the authority says following the pandemic it has seen a difference in how the service is used, and the district’s needs will be better met at nearby Kibworth tip, which has better facilities after recently undergoing a £5million upgrade.

Other plans to help save money would see all sites closed on Christmas Eve, and summer opening hours changed.

Environment spokesman Cllr Blake Pain said: “We’ve had a great response so far from residents having their say and I’m encouraging as many people as possible to give their views as we enter the final two weeks.

“Our financial pressures are the toughest we’ve ever faced and we need to make savings wherever we can. If approved, these proposals will help us reduce our costs.”

The consultation so residents can have their say will be held until January 24.