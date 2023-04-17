Residents are invited to tabletop sale

Those looking to declutter are invited to attend a table top sale at Medbourne Village Hall.

The event will be held on Saturday May 20 from 3pm to 5.30pm.

An event spokesman said: “Sell your unwanted items - from furniture and household items, collectables and toys, to crafts, plants, clothing, accessories, and anything else you want to sell like home-made cakes and jams.”