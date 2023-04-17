Those looking to declutter are invited to event in Medbourne
A tabletop sale will be held
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST
Those looking to declutter are invited to attend a table top sale at Medbourne Village Hall.
The event will be held on Saturday May 20 from 3pm to 5.30pm.
An event spokesman said: “Sell your unwanted items - from furniture and household items, collectables and toys, to crafts, plants, clothing, accessories, and anything else you want to sell like home-made cakes and jams.”
Tables cost £10 to book and can be reserved at Medbourne Village Shop by May 6.