Temporary footbridge to be built in Kibworth after safety concerns raised

Work will begin on a temporary bridge

A temporary footbridge is being built in Kibworth after residents raised safety concerns about the long closure of a bridge used by hundreds to get to school and access shops.

School Bridge is set to be demolished in the autumn and reconstructed to allow Network Rail to electrify the railway between Kettering and Wigston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents were told in May the bridge would be closed for eight months, with no temporary bridge and a long diversion route proposed.

This led to concerns among residents as the bridge is used by many to get to Kibworth Primary School and Kibworth Mead Academy and would require pupils to cross two busy roads.

Many villagers raised safety concerns and said it would affect those with mobility issues and parents with buggies, who would struggle to use alternative routes such as the nearby tin bridge due to its steep steps and narrow walkway.

Network Rail agreed to meet with aggrieved residents after being contacted by district councillors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rail company decided it would build a temporary footbridge, which will be completed in the autumn. A new, permanent bridge will also be built which is set to be completed next spring.

Network Rail spokesman Gavin Crook said: “I’m pleased work is pushing forward to build a temporary bridge while the existing bridge at School Road is reconstructed, clearing space for overhead line equipment to be installed underneath.

“The temporary bridge will make sure those with pushchairs, wheelchairs and scooters can safely access local schools and nurseries in the village. I’d like to thank the community for their feedback and support, and I look forward to the new bridge opening next year.”

Harborough District Council representatives and local MP Neil O’Brien arranged a meeting with representatives from Network Rail in June to voice concern.