Talk about local buildings at risk being held at Lubenham Heritage Group's meeting

It’s tomorrow (Tuesday)
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
The talk is being held at Lubenham Heritage Group's meeting

A talk about local buildings at risk will take place at Lubenham Heritage Group’s next meeting tomorrow (Tuesday).

It will take place at Lubenham Village Hall from 7.30pm with speaker Geoff Woods discussing different building types at risk.

A group spokesman said: “It’s centred around local buildings which are all under resourced for variety of reasons. Geoff will discuss what is being done to help preserve them for now and future generations.”

Entry is £1.50 for members and £3 for non-members.