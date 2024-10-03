Support and advice on flooding for residents and businesses will be available at Harborough event

A flooding information event will be held in Market Harborough to offer support and advice to residents and business, following the recent flooding.

Many roads and fields across the town and countryside were impacted by the recent heavy rain, with questions being asked about the drainage.

Following public drop-in events after storms Henk and Babet earlier this year, a new campaign is now kicking off with two advice sessions planned this October and November. Residents and businesses will have the opportunity to ask questions and help prepare for flooding.

Experts from Leicestershire County Council, the Environment Agency, district and borough councils, water companies and other key organisations will be on hand to help.

The first drop-in event will take place on Wednesday October 16 at Harborough District Council’s offices in the Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street between 2pm-6pm and the second event at County Hall in Glenfield on Thursday November 7, again from 2pm until 6pm.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, county council cabinet member for flooding, said: “We recognise that residents and businesses have been hit incredibly hard by storms and flooding in recent years, especially storm Henk in January 2024.

“Protecting ourselves from flooding is everyone’s responsibility and so I would encourage anyone who is concerned to come along and learn more about how to keep themselves, their businesses and their homes safe in the event of a flood.”

These sessions follow a series of recent downpours which overwhelmed drainage systems in parts of Leicestershire - especially Market Harborough - flooding homes and businesses, as well as closing some roads.

Councillor O’Shea added: “Our highways teams have been extremely busy over the last week and are working round-the-clock to deal with hundreds of calls about fallen trees, manhole covers popping off and flooded roads.

“We regularly clean the drains and gullies but with instances of intense rainfall becoming more common, we saw one month’s rainfall in just a few hours last weekend.”

“We’re looking at areas that experienced significant surface water to check gullies are working to their max capacity and also if there are implications for other flood risk management organisations.”

Anyone with questions ahead of the drop-in events may contact the flood team by emailing: [email protected]