Stunning display of wildflowers is creating a real buzz in Harborough's Welland Park

A stunning display of wildflowers is creating a real buzz at Welland Park.

People are enjoying a real riot of natural colour which has broken out at a popular park in Market Harborough

“Our wildflower area has been cultivated over the past few months with 25 species of wildflowers - and it’s proving very popular with visitors to the park,” said Harborough District Council.

“As part of our ongoing vision for the park, and our open space, we have been looking at how we can increase biodiversity to attract more birds, bees, butterflies, and other insects and pollinators.

“In previous years, some of the park flower beds were only planted up in the summer, with annual bedding, which is not as beneficial for insects and wildlife,” said the local authority.

“To help nurture biodiversity in the park we have altered the planting in the beds to formal flowers with specimen shrubs on the Welland Park Road entrance.

“And we will be creating mixed perennial and shrub beds later in the year along by the tennis courts.”

The formal flower beds – near to the café area – are now a wildflower area studded with beautiful blossom trees.

“The work is ongoing and we will still have some annual bedding.

“But this will be reduced to allow for the longer flowering perennials and shrubs to offer more habitat for birds and insects,” added the council.

“This will also assist with a reduction in watering once the plants are established, therefore also benefiting the environment.

“We hope that we can, once again, achieve Green Flag Award status which recognises parks that are setting the benchmark standard.