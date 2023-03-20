A new addition to the list is the Former Station, Great Glen. Built as part of the Midland Railway London extension from Leicester to Hitchin which opened in May 1857

Steps are being taken to preserve some of Harborough’s most historical buildings.

Locally there are some 1,300 listed buildings, six historic parks and gardens, 65 scheduled monuments and 63 conservation areas classed as designated heritage assets – like World Heritage Sites or listed buildings - protected through legislation.

But last year Harborough District Council began creating a list of local sites of interest known as ‘non-designated heritage assets’ – sites identified as having local historic, architectural or archaeological interest.

Eleven entries have been added to the list, with many put forward by residents.

Harborough District Council conservation spokesman Cllr Bateman said: “By maintaining a list of non-designated heritage assets we are ensuring we are in a better position to be able to preserve them for the future enjoyment of residents and visitors through, for example, the Local Plan or planning applications.”

Here is the full list:

The Tower House, Main Street, Gumley – originally constructed in 1870 as stables and kennels to Gumley Hall. The hall was a significant local employer and was part of the Leicestershire hunting scene. During the Second World War Gumley Hall was used to train resistance fighters and members of the Special Operations Executive. It was demolished in 1964 - the Tower House is now a private home.

Claybrooke School, Main Road, Claybrooke Parva – when completed in 1814 the school was only for boys but additional facilities were added in 1873 to allow girls to attend.

Former Station, Great Glen – built in 1857 as part of the Midland Railway extension from Leicester to Hitchin. Originally called ‘Glen’, the station was renamed ‘Great Glen’ in 1897. It closed in 1964.

Railway Bridge, Broughton Lane, Leire and Railway Bridge Leire Road/Frolesworth Road – both bridges on the Midland Counties line from Leicester to Rugby. Opened in 1840 this was the earliest railway line in the district.

24-34 Lutterworth Road, Walcote – a decorative row of traditional terraced cottages built in 1855 to house estate workers, located on the old Harborough to Lutterworth turnpike.

Gate Piers to Former Bitteswell Hall, Hall Lane, Bitteswell - Two sets of gate piers located either side of Hall Lane at the entrance to the former Bitteswell Hall. The hall was built in 1838 and demolished in 1928.

Former Magistrates’ Court, Doddridge Road, Market Harborough – following the nineteenth-century expansion of the town a purpose-built Magistrates’ Court was built in 1911.

Park House, Park Drive, Market Harborough – built in Elms Park in the 1880s, this was the home of William Henry Symington, partner in the corset business which was a major local employer. By the 1880s their Market Harborough factory employed 1600 people and exported corsets to Australia, Africa, Canada and the United States. In 1944 it was also home to the 456th Parachute Artillery Battalion and the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army.

Cemetery Chapels and Cemetery Lodge, Northampton Road, Market Harborough – constructed in brick in 1877, the Lodge and the Church of England and non-conformist chapels of the municipal cemetery were originally due to be built in stone, but it was not possible to source enough stone to meet the November 1877 completion.