Stargazing event to take place at Foxton Locks with National Space Centre

Stargazing at Foxton Locks

The National Space Centre and The Canal & River Trust are hosting a night of stargazing at Foxton Locks.

The event on Monday (November 13) starts from 5pm at the top of the lock, which is one of the longest and steepest staircase canal locks in the country.

It will see experts from the Leicestershire Astronomical Society bring telescopes to help visitors identify planets. There will also be virtual reality goggles, an exhibit of meteorites and demonstrations of how pressure suits work.

A talk will be held on the invention of telescopes and children can take part in space-themed crafts.

Trust destination and attraction manager Jannette Warrener said: “With very little light pollution around at the summit of Foxton Locks, it’s like you’re stood on top of the world with the whole sky above you. Where better to gaze up at the night sky?

“Foxton Locks is a wonder of the region’s waterways and many people will have visited before, but very few will have had the opportunity to experience something like this.”

Charlie Isham, head of education and space communications at the National Space Centre, added: “The National Space Centre are pleased to support our friends at Foxton Locks in their first stargazing event. This is an excellent opportunity for families and amateur astronomers alike, to learn out more about the wonders of space, in this fantastic location.”

Booking is required in advance with tickets costing £6 for adults and £4 for children, including car parking.

The event is one of a number being held locally by charity The Canal & River Trust.

On Sunday (November 12), visitors can learn how to paint ‘roses and castles’ artwork at a workshop for beginners.

It focuses on the painting traditionally found on narrowboats and is being ran by canal artist Alison Root.

Tickets cost £55 including lunch, parking and the opportunity to take artwork home.

Jannette Warrener added: “These are just some of the exciting activities we’ve got coming up at Foxton so whether you’re into stargazing or fancy having a go at painting some traditional canalware, there’s lots to see and do.”