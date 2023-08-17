St Mary's in Husbands Bosworth celebrates 150 years and move to a parish church

St Mary's Husbands Bosworth

St Mary’s in Husbands Bosworth has celebrated its 150th anniversary and revealed it will be moving from a private chapel to a parish church.

A festival of flowers, concert and special mass were held to celebrate the milestone from August 11 to 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flowers were arranged by local groups and individuals from surrounding villages, while the church was full for the performance by BBC Chorister of the Year finalist Mila.

A church spokesman said: “The Rt Revd Monsignor Keith Newton celebrated mass with a full church and wore the same vestments the bishop wore 150 years ago at the very first service.

“These are now kept in special conditions and only used on very important occasions.”

And the move to change from a private chapel to a parish church has been welcomed – with the Rt Rev saying it is an acknowledgement of the growth it has seen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spokesman added: “During the mass, Monsignor Newton announced the plans to establish St Mary’s as a parish church which will give the community a firm foundation for the future.

“At present the church is a private chapel but being given parish status is a recognition of the growth which has taken place and the strength of the community at St Mary’s.

“Special thanks were given to Mr and Mrs Constable Maxwell of Bosworth Hall who have worked tirelessly throughout the years to keep the church open for the community.”