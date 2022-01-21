South Leicestershire MP's Microplastics Bill will once again be put in front of the House of Commons today (Friday)

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa will be battling to pilot his landmark Microplastics Bill through its second reading in the House of Commons today (Friday).

Mr Costa’s Microplastic Filters (Washing Machines) Bill will require washing machine manufacturers to fit microplastic-catching filters in all new domestic and commercial washing machines.

The Bill also aims to highlight the polluting and damaging effects of microfibre plastic released from laundry on our rivers and seas as he sets out to boost the environment and protect our planet.

“I am very grateful for all the support I have received for my Bill from colleagues from across the House of Commons

“Microfibres are a huge problem that the Government needs to tackle,” said Mr Costa today.

“With the technology already available for this solution, I am urging the Government to implement this change quickly.”

All clothes and garments shed microfibre plastics.

They are tiny fibres which shed from our clothes during the wash cycle.

Microfibre plastic pollution is one of the most pervasive and preventable forms of microplastic pollution.

Some 35 per cent of microplastics released into the environment come from our clothing.

Mr Costa, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Microplastics, introduced the Bill to encourage the Government to work with washing machine manufacturers to fit filters in all new domestic and commercial machines.

The Conservative MP for South Leicestershire has been working with the National Federation of Women’s Institutes as he fights to prevent plastic pollution.

Mr Costa is imploring the Government to work with manufacturers to produce standards for a mandatory filter in all new machines to “dramatically reduce the amount of microplastics in our environment”.

A new Environmental Audit Committee report found that there’s not a river in England that’s free from pollution.

The investigators also warned that microplastics help fuel the toxic ‘chemical cocktail’ which poses a deadly risk to the environment and human health.

“This is an opportunity for the UK to become world leading in tackling the effects of microplastics.

“Businesses and consumers also have a responsibility and more awareness needs to be raised in this area,” said Mr Costa.