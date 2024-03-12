Around 60 members turned out for the big event.

The South Leicestershire Litter Wombles marked the collection of nearly 160,000 bags of rubbish since 2020.

The litter picking volunteers gathered for an anniversary pick in Western Park to commemorate the five-year milestone.

Some 60 members turned out to mark the occasion by doing what they do best.

Oronico with volunteers Martin, Stella, Andrew, Liz, Isabella and Hetty the dog.

Despite its many dedicated members, the group is always calling for new people.

A spokesperson said: “This anniversary isn't just a time for celebration but a call to action for everyone in Leicestershire. It reminds us that every little helps in taking care of our environment.

"Let's keep our county beautiful, embrace the Womble spirit, and take responsibility for where we live. Their message is simple - actions speak louder than words, urging us all to play our part in keeping Leicestershire tidy for years to come.”

Elsewhere, group mascot Orinoco made a special appearance on Coventry Road thanks to the knitting prowess of mystery maker Syston K Banxy who creates bollard and post box toppers around the region. This time, Harborough received its very own postbox makeover, complete with a Womble and miniature bin replica.

Perhaps the Litter louts 'should have gone to Specsavers'. Barry Henning and the team get a visit from Orinoco following their £75 donation.

And Specsavers also boosted the occasion with a £75 donation to provide Market Harborough Academy with its own litter pickers. Teacher Jessica Hockaday highlighted the essential work of litter-pickers in reducing plastic pollution, and the message was reinforced by visit from the Wombles in Litter Education to the school, encouraging children to take up the Womble way of caring for our planet.

Follow the group on Facebook for updates and information on joining in.