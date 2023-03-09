South Leicestershire Litter Wombles celebrate fourth birthday
The South Leicestershire Litter Wombles have celebrated their fourth birthday – and have collected some 114,000 bags of rubbish during that time.
By Laura Kearns
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 12:25pm
Some 60 volunteers celebrated the milestone by carrying out a litter pick, collecting 250 bags. They then met in the pub to look back over their achievements.
A spokeswoman said: “We had plenty of laughs and appreciation. It was a proud day for all Wombles, we are still smiling now.
“As a group since we started logging bags in 2020, we’ve filled 114,000 bags.”