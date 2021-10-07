Six walkers on their way to Glasgow's COP26 climate change summit are stopping off in Harborough

Six walkers making their way to Glasgow from London ahead of the global COP26 climate change summit are to stop off in Market Harborough.

Six walkers making their way to Glasgow from London ahead of the global COP26 climate change summit are to stop off in Market Harborough.

They will reach the town this Monday evening (October 11), just over 100 miles into their epic 510-mile trek.

The Walk2COP26 team includes the co-founder of UK climate charity Carbon Copy, Ric Casale.

And the campaigners will be engaging with people through town hall events, project visits, classroom sessions with schools and over 500 one-to-one conversations along the route.

“We know that community groups, councils and companies throughout the country are already taking important steps to reduce their carbon footprints.

“With this walk, we are hoping to shine a light on these fantastic projects, through events and conversations along the way,” said Ric.

“We hope that by showcasing these examples, we can help to inspire more people to take action.”

Market Harborough and its surrounding villages have already launched a wide range of environmental initiatives.

Members of the Walk2COP26 team will be welcomed to the town’s EcoVillage on St Mary’s Road on Monday evening.

They will be given a home-cooked meal by Varsha Mistry from Mistry Kitchen, a business based at the EcoVillage.

The EcoVillage is a Community Interest Company set up in February 2020 by the “two Beths” – Beth Awdry and Beth Lambert.

It’s quickly become a bustling home for artisan creators, visionary producers and eco-lifestyle entrepreneurs.

Beth Lambert said: “When we heard that the walk was coming through Harborough we were really excited - and definitely wanted to do something to help.

“Mistry Kitchen, based here at the EcoVillage, love to provide healthy and rejuvenating food.

“We thought this might be just the ticket for the tired walkers after 20-plus miles on their feet that day,” said Beth.

“It’s great to know that people around the country are taking note of local projects and the impact that even small communities can have on the environment.

“We hope they enjoy the food Varsha creates for them and we wish them all the best with the rest of the walk.”

Another blueprint helping Harborough cut its carbon footprint is Harborough Energy.

The cooperative was set up to provide affordable, clean energy to communities in and around Market Harborough.

Darren Woodiwiss, the director of Harborough Energy, said: “Walk2COP26 is a great campaign which is helping projects like ours gain more recognition.

“Although COP26 is a global summit, it’s really important to recognise the efforts being made at a local level to reduce carbon emissions and ensure we are all protected from the effects of climate change.

“It’s vital that people in communities feel empowered to come together and make a difference,” he said.

“We hope that when people see the amazing variety of action that can be, and is being taken around the country and within Market Harborough by Sustainable Harborough Community and friends, they will be motivated to take steps in their own area.”