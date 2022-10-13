Shop fronts across the Harborough district improved thanks to funding boost

Blend coffee shop was among those to receive funding

High streets across the district may be looking a little different after funding was awarded to improve shop fronts.

Harborough District Council’s Shop Front Improvement Grant saw grants of up to £3,000 given to some 50 local businesses. Council funding totalled more than £115,000.

The money was used for new advertising signs, replacement windows, doors, upgraded fascias and awnings. It is in a bid to create more attractive shop fronts which fit the character of the district’s market towns and villages – some of which are in conservation areas.

The council is now considering whether to extend the scheme.

Council leader Phil King said: “We recognise the challenges high streets are facing, and this is one of a range of measures to support local shopping areas and independent businesses. It is great to see this investment is making a big difference in attracting more visitors to shop, eat and enjoy their leisure time locally.”

Blend Coffee and Cakes in Market Harborough used their funding towards the purchase of new awnings. Owner Ellen Duffin said: “This will be such an asset to our coffee shop during the summer months and when the weather is mild enough to sit out but may be a little showery. We are so pleased with them.”

As well as shop front grants; the council will also be distributing further grants to businesses through government’s Covid-19 Additional Relief Fund (CARF) - if they were affected by the pandemic but were not eligible for existing support linked to business rates.