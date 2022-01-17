Shameful scene of more litter thrown on Harborough's streets after the weekend

Litter louts scattered this stinking takeaway rubbish all over the High Street in Market Harborough over the weekend.

The pile of polystyrene junk food cartons, drinks cans and other litter was strewn around a layby near the junction with Abbey Street on Saturday night.

The furious passer-by who took this picture told the Harborough Mail today: “It’s absolutely disgusting.

“The morons who did this should be ashamed of themselves.

“We are very proud of our excellent town centre in Market Harborough,” said the middle-aged woman.

“And idiots roll up and throw this horrible takeaway trash all over our High Street.

“They could have put their rubbish in one of the many bins provided around there.

“But they are so stupid, ignorant and irresponsible they have to scatter it around the street instead.

“I just hope that these louts have been caught in the act on CCTV and get fined for their vile behaviour.”

By law it is an offence to drop litter in any open public place, including cigarette butts and chewing gum.

Litter louts face being fined up to £150.