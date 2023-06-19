News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Second hand school uniform shop launches in Harborough

It follows research that parents spend an average of £315 on school uniforms for their children a year
By Laura Kearns
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST
Pupils and teachers outside the new storePupils and teachers outside the new store
Pupils and teachers outside the new store

A second hand school uniform shop has been created at Market Harborough C of E Academy.

The store will allow parents to buy second hand uniform at reduced rates and staff say it will help reduce the ‘overflowing mounds’ of lost property at the school.

The project was launched on the back of a survey by the The Children’s Society which found parents find around £315 a year on school uniforms an 1.4million uniforms are thrown away each year.

Pupils outside the new shopPupils outside the new shop
Pupils outside the new shop
Most Popular

School headteacher Emma Tayler said: “With the soaring cost of living, the price of school uniforms has become prohibitive for many parents. Our new shop gives them the chance to buy quality items for only a couple of pounds.”

The shop is ran from a container on the school playground after the school received funding from The Rotary Club and Harborough District Council's Coronation Grant.

PTFA chairwoman Sophie Watson said: “This has been a wonderfully collaborative and community led project, from the cabin logo designed by our pupils, to the piles of uniform washed and folded by our parents.

“We are so thankful for the many donations gifted to us by local companies; signage by Izzika Designs, timber from WW Browns, hangers from M&Co, bags from Morsbags, rails from Lockin Storage - not to mention all of our parent volunteers giving up their time and energy to get this venture off the ground.”

Related topics:Market HarboroughThe Rotary Club