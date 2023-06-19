Pupils and teachers outside the new store

A second hand school uniform shop has been created at Market Harborough C of E Academy.

The store will allow parents to buy second hand uniform at reduced rates and staff say it will help reduce the ‘overflowing mounds’ of lost property at the school.

The project was launched on the back of a survey by the The Children’s Society which found parents find around £315 a year on school uniforms an 1.4million uniforms are thrown away each year.

Pupils outside the new shop

School headteacher Emma Tayler said: “With the soaring cost of living, the price of school uniforms has become prohibitive for many parents. Our new shop gives them the chance to buy quality items for only a couple of pounds.”

The shop is ran from a container on the school playground after the school received funding from The Rotary Club and Harborough District Council's Coronation Grant.

PTFA chairwoman Sophie Watson said: “This has been a wonderfully collaborative and community led project, from the cabin logo designed by our pupils, to the piles of uniform washed and folded by our parents.

