Search is on to find dog walker who is allowing his pet to 'constantly' foul paths in Harborough

They have now stapled notices to lamp-posts on Charles Street and Gardiner Street urgently appealing for help to track down the serial culprit.

Angry residents are battling to stop a late-night dog walker allowing his pet to “constantly” foul paths in Market Harborough.

They have now stapled notices to lamp-posts on Charles Street and Gardiner Street urgently appealing for help to track down the serial culprit.

The man, who has short hair and usually wears shorts, faces being fined up to £1,000 if he is caught not cleaning up after his dog.

The mini-campaign is being launched by furious local people as Harborough council continues to crack down on dog fouling across the district.

The residents’ notice pinned up on Charles Street and Gardiner Street reads: “Please help find the dog walker who lets their dog constantly foul the pavements between Charles Street and Gardiner Street.

“He always walks his lurcher/whippet type dog between 10 and 2.30 at night and the guy has short hair and nearly always wears shorts.

“Children and the elderly use this route daily and the fouling needs to stop,” local people insist.