Schoolchildren help plant two cherry trees at Leicestershire County Council’s headquarters to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Schoolchildren have helped plant two cherry trees at Leicestershire County Council’s headquarters to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Sakura cherry trees are a new addition at County Hall in Glenfield.

They were planted by Leicestershire County Council chairman Cllr Dan Harrison, Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur and pupils from the nearby Hall School.

The tree planting was part of the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign.

The eco scheme aims to inspire everyone, from families and business to community groups and local councils, to play a part in enhancing the environment.

The initiative encourages planting trees sustainably to leave a legacy for future generations.

Mr Kapur said: “It is an honour for me to plant a tree at County Hall to mark this historic occasion and to leave a legacy - the perfect tribute to Her Majesty’s service to the country for seven decades."

Cllr Harrison said: "What a special way to mark this significant occasion.

“These trees will grow and last for generations, serving as a long-lasting symbol of this special time in history."

Samuel Walker, co-Headteacher at The Hall School, said: “The pupils were thrilled to be part of this event and I’m sure it will remain in their memories for years to come.

"We have many more events planned back in school to ensure all children can celebrate this important moment in history."

The county council plans to help plant 700,000 trees - one for every county resident - as part of its own ambitious strategy over the next decade.