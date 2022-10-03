School in Harborough closes due to water leak - parents told to collect their children

The school has been forced to close.

Ridgeway Primary Academy has been forced to close due to a water leak.

The school on The Ridgeway has been left with no flushable toilets or running water and has been forced to shut its doors today (Monday).

Parents and carers have been told to collect children as soon as possible from their classrooms.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately there is a significant water leak in the area which is resulting in no water at school. Therefore, with no flushable toilets or water for drinking, hand washing etc.

Advertisement

“As this is a health and safety issue, we have no alternative and will have to close the school.