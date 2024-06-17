Google Maps

A new scheme will be launched to help with parking issues outside a primary school in Market Harborough.

Parents and carers of children at Market Harborough Church of England Primary School say they have experienced parking difficulties when dropping off and collecting their children from the school on Fairfield Road.

Harborough District Council has responded by introducing a permit for 30 minutes free parking in Doddridge Road car park at the beginning and end of the school day. It will be ready in August ahead of the new school year.

It follows a parking scheme introduced this year by the authority and St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in the town, which the council says has been working well.

The authority’s head of regulatory services, Elaine Bird, said: “We have been discussing options with Market Harborough Church of England Primary School to see if we can find a practical solution to the parking issues that some parents and carers are experiencing.

“We understand the difficulties parents and carers can encounter when dropping off and picking up their children. The council will continue to work with schools in the Harborough district where possible to ease issues with on-street parking at peak times of the school day.”

The move comes after Leicestershire County Council imposed parking restrictions outside Market Harborough Church of England Primary School and St Joseph’s following claims bad parking put children at risk.