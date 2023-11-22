Santa is coming to town - and here is where he is stopping in Market Harborough

The 3rd Market Harborough Scout Group is raising money for the Air Ambulance

Santa and his elves

Santa and his sleigh are set to return to Market Harborough.

The 3rd Market Harborough Scout Group has been running since 1968 and tours the town each night until Christmas visiting as many streets as possible.

Spokesman Conrad Barnett said: “We will be following our usual plan of touring as many streets as we can, bringing Santa to the kids while also doing a door-to-door collection in aid of our scout group and our nominated charity Air Ambulance.”

Santa and his sleigh will leave HQ on Farndon Road at around 4.30pm each night, finishing by around 9pm.

Conrad added: “Our license allows us to collect up to 9pm, but we aim to finish earlier than this.

"Unfortunately, we cannot give times as to when we will be on certain roads because it all depends on what happens each night – like the number of children coming out to see Santa, the weather or any unforeseen circumstances.

"This event is run entirely by volunteers, many who have jobs and families of their own, so please be kind to us!

“We are raising funds for 3rd Market Harborough Scout Group and The Air Ambulance, so please support us.”

Here is where Santa will be stopping this year –

December 1Late night shopping event. Positioned between Church and Grammar school

December 2Roads driven and collected: Lathkill Street, Haddonian Road, Tungstone Way, Hurlingham Road, Bradford Street, Caxton Street, Bath Street, Western Avenue

December 3Roads driven and collected: Logan Street, Nelson Street, Goward Street, Hearth Street, East Street, Highfield Street, Stevens Street, Morley Street, Clarke Street, Wartnaby Street, Gardiner StreetRoads only collected: Harcourt Street, Spencer Street, Stevens Street, Charles Street

December 4Roads driven and collected: Highcross St, Gardiner St, Adamswood Cl, Knoll St, Logan Crescent, Northleigh Grove, Horsefair Cl, Norbury Cl, The Fairway, Southleigh Grove, Fairfield Rd, Old School MewsRoads only collected: Logan Court, Austins Close

December 5Roads driven and collected: Burnmill Road, Doddridge Road, Kings Head Terrace, Ashfield Road, Roman Way, Symingtons Way, Middlebrook GreenRoads only collected: Kings Road, Harrod Drive

December 6Roads driven and collected: Stablegate Way, Middledale Road, Overdale Close, Audley Close, Shelland Close, David Hobbs Rise, Ashley Way, Roundhill Close, Bowden RiseRoads only collected: Woodgate Close, Flaxland Close, Gilbert Close, Fernley Close

December 7Roads driven and collected: Dunslade Road, Dunslade Grove, The Heights, Glebe Road, Jack Cumberland Road, Page Road, Adcock Road, Whites CrescentRoads only collected: Dunslade Close

December 8Roads driven and collected: Harvest Road, Airfield Road, Owen Way, Park DriveRoads only collected: Woodward Drive, Kimble Close, Thomas Avenue, Roberts Close, Guiver Road, Raby Drive, Wilson Grove, Holly Close, Fir Tree Walk

December 9Roads driven and collected: Alvington Way, Smyth Close, Bates Close, Kingston Way, Munroe Close, Coales Gardens, Davies Close, Turnpike Close, Tymecrosse Gardens, Sturgiss Road, Victoria AvenueRoads only collected: Timson Close, Deacon Close, Kestian Close, Holly Close, Fir Tree Walk

December 10Roads driven and collected: The Furlongs, Ashley Way, Stockwell Cl, Woodbreach Dr, Thatchmeadow Dr, Ryelands Cl, Meadowdale Rd, Simborough Way, Picks Cl, Long Brimley Cl, Fothergills Cl, Stinford LeysRoads only collected: Fernfield Close, The Longlands

December 11Roads driven and collected: Skippon Close, Pear Tree Gardens, Stuart Road, Fairfax Road, Cromwell Crescent, Essex Gardens, Balfour Gardens, Rochester Gardens, Howard Way, Rupert RoadRoads only collected: Green Lane, Rowan Avenue

December 12Roads driven and collected: Fairfax Road, Ireton Road, Stuart Road, Naseby Close, Newcombe Street, Granville Street, Nithsdale Avenue

December 13Roads driven and collected: Arden Way, Arden Close, Nunneley Way, Douglas Drive, The Headlands, Great Bowden Road

December 14Roads driven and collected: Heygate Street, Orchard Street, Meadow Street, The Broadway, Connaught Road, Albany Road, Edinburgh Close, Clarence Street, Andrew McDonald CloseRoads only collected: Meadow Close, Broadway Terrace

December 15Roads driven and collected: Measham Cl, Steeplechase Way, Bannockburn Lane, Queensferry Dr, Dandy Dr, Edmund Cl, Cherry Ave, Florence Gr, Steeplechase WayRoads only collected: Parts of Measham Close, Steeplechase Way, Dandy Drive, Florence Grove, Dandy Drive

December 16Roads driven and collected: Sandringham Way, Petworth Drive, Chatsworth Drive, Hagley Close, Deene Close, Hartland Drive, Claremont Drive, Gores LaneRoads only collected: Redliech Cl, Balmoral Cl, Longleat Cl, Althorp Cl, Bamburgh Cl, Rosemoor Cl, Burghley Cl, Stanway Cl, Woburn Cl, Ripley Cl, Goodwood Cl, Holdenby Cl, Medway Cl, Rolleston Cl, Wilson Cl

December 17Roads driven and collected: Rugby Cl, Summers Way, Freshman Way, Medora Cl, Marmion Cl, Angell Dr, Limner St, Bantry Cl, Summerhill Place, Kildare Cl, Burton St, Bridegroom StRoads only collected: Southwolds Close, Charley Close, Measham Close, Brington Close

December 18Roads driven and collected: Riley Close, Farndale View, Brookfield Road, Westfield Close, The Pastures, Willow CrescentRoads only collected: Millers Gardens, Springhill Gardens, Rhodes Close, The Firs, Spinney Close, Fieldhead Close Elm Drive

December 19Roads driven and collected: The Ridgeway, Ridgeway West, Blenheim Way, Overfield Ave, Pochin Dr, Waterfield Pl, Centenary Cl, Marlborough Way, Scott Cl, Sherrard Rd, Hammond Way, The Oval, The CrescentRoads only collected: Rutland Walk, Warwick Close, Bramley Close, Worcester Drive, Chiltern Close, Crescent Close

December 20Roads driven and collected: Moseley Avenue, Eady Drive, Scotland Road, Rookwell Drive, Dunmore Road, Welland Park Road, Walcot Road

December 21Roads driven and collected: Watson Avenue, Maurice Road, Rainsborough Gardens, Hopton Fields, Ritchie Park, Selby CloseRoads only collected: Butler Gdns, Harrison Cl, Barnard Gdns, Gerrard Gds, Argyll Park, Jackson Cl, Bishops Cl, Dallison Cl, Vaughan Cl, Lindsay Gdns, Stratton Cl.