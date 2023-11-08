Some shops will be open late and there will be stalls and entertainment.

Mrs Claus and one of her elves at a previous event

Santa Claus is coming to town for Market Harborough’s Christmas Fayre.

It will take place on Friday December 1 between 4pm and 9pm and see many stores in the town open late.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will also be crafts, more than 50 stalls, refreshments, live music, entertainment, falling snow, reindeer and a fairground.

Train rides will be available on a miniature version of the Polar Express on Adam & Eve Street.

Organiser Juliette Maher told the Mail: “This year is a very special year as the event is one of the 24 finalists in the Best Day Out in Leicestershire with the Leicestershire Tourism and Hospitality Awards.

“We are up against the Space Centre, Loughborough Steam Railway amongst others and we are the only event in Market Harborough to reach the final."