Rural Harborough businesses can apply for grants of up to £20,000

It is being managed by the district council
By Laura Kearns
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Grants are up to £20,000
Grants are up to £20,000

Businesses in Harborough district are being invited to apply for grant funding through a new scheme.

The Harborough Rural Grant Scheme sees eligible applicants receive grants of between £5,000 and £20,000 to help their business diversify, innovate and grow.

It spans across across four themes including farm business diversification, innovation and growth, boosting green technology and developing rural tourism attractions and facilities.

Grants are being managed and distributed by Harborough District Council using government funding through the Rural England Prosperity Fund.

The project has received £120,000 this year through the fund.

Council culture, leisure, economy and tourism spokeswoman. Cllr Geraldine Whitmore said: “In challenging economic times we are delighted to use funding to support rural businesses in the Harborough district with growth and development. We want rural businesses to do well so I encourage them to look online and apply.”

Applications are now open and close on September 11.

Click here for more information.

