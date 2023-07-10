News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

RSPCA prepares for busy summer after ‘alarming rise’ in cruelty cases across Leicestershire

206 cases were reported across the county last year.
By Laura Kearns
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 2 min read
A puppy who was a victim of crueltyA puppy who was a victim of cruelty
A puppy who was a victim of cruelty

The RSPCA in Leicestershire is bracing itself for a busy summer after seeing a huge spike in cruelty cases.

The charity says it has seen an ‘alarming increase’ in intentional cruelty to animals, with 206 cases reported across the county last year.

Cases include beatings, animals killed in suspicious circumstances, multilations like ear croppings and poisonings.

In Leicestershire a recent case included a swan found with two large round projectiles lodged in her head and beak after she was believed to have been shot with a catapult.

Most Popular

She survived after undergoing surgery before being released back into the wild.

Leicestershire chief inspector Sarah Bate said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising, and sadly the number of cruelty incidents in Leicestershire are also too high. It is heart-breaking that we are seeing figures which show animal cruelty is very sadly on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase in reports of cruelty, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis with more people getting pets with potentially less time and money to care for them.

“Each year, these reports of cruelty reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when nationally we receive a report of an animal being beaten on average every hour of every day.

“The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

The charity says it does not know why case numbers increase between July and September, but believes it could be because people are outside due to the warmer weather so abuse is more visible.

It has started a campaign called Cancel Out Cruelty to try and reduce abuse to animals.

Sarah added: “Together, we believe we can and will cancel out cruelty to animals by replacing violence with kindness. We are urging people to donate to our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign,every donation will help animals.”

Visit www.rspca.org.uk/stopcruelty to donate or find out more.

Related topics:RSPCALeicestershireEnglandWales