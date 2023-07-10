RSPCA prepares for busy summer after ‘alarming rise’ in cruelty cases across Leicestershire

A puppy who was a victim of cruelty

The RSPCA in Leicestershire is bracing itself for a busy summer after seeing a huge spike in cruelty cases.

The charity says it has seen an ‘alarming increase’ in intentional cruelty to animals, with 206 cases reported across the county last year.

Cases include beatings, animals killed in suspicious circumstances, multilations like ear croppings and poisonings.

In Leicestershire a recent case included a swan found with two large round projectiles lodged in her head and beak after she was believed to have been shot with a catapult.

She survived after undergoing surgery before being released back into the wild.

Leicestershire chief inspector Sarah Bate said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising, and sadly the number of cruelty incidents in Leicestershire are also too high. It is heart-breaking that we are seeing figures which show animal cruelty is very sadly on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase in reports of cruelty, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis with more people getting pets with potentially less time and money to care for them.

“Each year, these reports of cruelty reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when nationally we receive a report of an animal being beaten on average every hour of every day.

“The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

The charity says it does not know why case numbers increase between July and September, but believes it could be because people are outside due to the warmer weather so abuse is more visible.

It has started a campaign called Cancel Out Cruelty to try and reduce abuse to animals.

Sarah added: “Together, we believe we can and will cancel out cruelty to animals by replacing violence with kindness. We are urging people to donate to our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign,every donation will help animals.”