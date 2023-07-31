RSPCA praises Harborough District Council for banning 'outdated practice' of winning pets as prizes

Goldfish in transparent plastic bag

THE RSPCA has praised Harborough District Council for banning the ‘outdated practice’ of winning pets as prizes.

The authority discussed the issue at its recent full council meeting after it was proposed by Lubenham ward councillor Jo Asher.

It comes after the charity revealed two in five people know someone who has won a fish as a prize, and one in three have won one themselves.

Since 2020 there have been 42 reports of pets being given as prizes made to the RSPCA, but it fears many incidents are unreported.

Cllr Asher said: “I am delighted the pets as prizes motion was passed at the full council meeting. My colleague councillor Buddy Anderson seconded this motion and many councillors from all parties spoke to give their support before we got to vote on it.

“Councillors from all parties voted it through unanimously. I really hope that we see neighbouring councils and others across England follow, and I really hope this helps to get an outright ban implemented by government.”

Harborough District Council has now joined some 60 local authorities to ban the practice.

RSPCA spokesman David Bowles said: “We are delighted Harborough District Council has banned pets as prizes on their land, and we’d like to thank councillor Jo Asher for proposing the motion.

“The list of local authorities who are taking action is growing and growing - but we are calling on our supporters across the country to get behind this campaign to urge others to act.

“It is really clear that people are shocked to find this is still happening and there is also a strong opinion who also want local governments to ban it on their own land.”

Goldfish are the most common pet to be won as a prize, but the charity says they are easily stressed and often fish won as prizes suffer from shock, oxygen starvation or die from changes in water temperature, while many may die before their new owners can get them home.

David added: “They're misunderstood pets as they can make great companions; but can actually be challenging to look after. New owners must do their research before they acquire the fish, not afterwards.

“When bringing a fish home for the first time, it’s important to set the tank up at least two weeks in advance to make sure it’s all running smoothly, and this just isn’t possible for someone who’s won a fish without being prepared for it.”

Last year more than 8,000 RSPCA supporters called on their local authority to make a change and stop the practice from happening on their land.

And David hopes Harborough District Council banning the practice will inspire others.

He said: “Thousands of people supported us in this campaign which we were very thankful for and we're over the moon to see so many local authorities already pass the RSPCA's notice of motion on this issue. But clearly, more needs to be done.