Roadside fly-tippers strike twice on the southern edge of Harborough

Roadside fly-tippers have struck twice either side of the Leicestershire-Northamptonshire border on the southern edge of Market Harborough.

Rubbish ranging from old Christmas items to drinks cans and cardboard and plastic bags have been dumped near the Justin Park travellers’ site on the A508 Northampton road.

Big blue hard plastic builders’ buckets, three bags teeming with domestic waste and a cardboard box stuffed with old Christmas decorations have been piled up on the grass verge just yards inside the Leicestershire side of the county boundary.

Roadside fly-tippers have struck twice either side of the Leicestershire-Northamptonshire border on the southern edge of Market Harborough.

And dozens of beer, lager and soft drinks cans, plastic bottles, sweet wrappers, packaging and other waste has been scattered around on the grass in Northamptonshire just feet off the busy road.