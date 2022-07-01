Roadshow in Harborough as Leicestershire County Council steps up efforts to crack down on climate change

The environmental event will be held from 10am-1pm on Thursday July 21 at Market Harborough Library at the Symington Building (pictured)

A special roadshow is to be held in Market Harborough as Leicestershire County Council steps up efforts to crack down on climate change.

The event will be held from 10am-1pm on Thursday July 21 at Market Harborough Library at the Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street.

The roadshow, one of several around the county, will go ahead as people are being told they’ve still got time to help shape the council’s bold net zero plans.

The authority has a target to slash its overall carbon emissions to zero by 2030 as an organisation - and then help Leicestershire become carbon neutral by 2045.

To help it do that the council is seeking the views of residents, businesses, district authorities, universities and others.

The action plan sets out the scale of the climate emergency, declared in Leicestershire in 2019, and the areas where steps must be taken to defeat global warming.

The public consultation is open until Tuesday July 26.

The council has also teamed up with Participation People as it’s keen to hear from children and young people aged 7 to 25.

If you would like to engage, you can visit their webpage here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LCCNetZeroSchoolLTR22

Copies of the questionnaire in other formats are available by emailing [email protected]