Review which plunged future of Harborough's rural bus service into doubt put on hold

MP Neil O'Brien next to the number 33 bus

A review which threw into doubt the future of rural bus routes in and around Harborough has been paused following a £1.7million government cash injection.

Leicestershire County Council has been granted the funding from the Bus Service Improvement Plan Plus scheme, delivered via the Department for Transport.

It will see the authority pause its review of services which it currently subsidises, which had raised concerns by residents about the future of some routes serving Market Harborough and the surrounding villages.

Buses locals were worried could be affected included the Centrebus, 30, 44, 58 and the Stagecoach 33C.

These services are all subsidised and were subject to a review by the county council, and their future looked uncertain.

But the funding means the review is now on hold while the authority decides how to allocate the money.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien said: “I have been contacted by several residents, particularly those in rural communities, who were extremely worried about their local bus service being pulled. For many, these services are their only form of transport, so they were understandably very concerned when the council announced these services were under review. This will therefore be a relief for many.

“While the review is only on hold, it nonetheless gives more time for residents to make maximum use of these services to prove their future viability. We have recently had the announcement that the £2 capped bus fares have been extended until October, and then capped to £2.50 into next year, so now is the time to make the most of this and use these services.

“I have been pushing for an improvement in local bus services, so this pause is welcome. I hope that it will help to ensure that they carry on long into the future.”

Leicestershire County Council said it is currently looking at how to allocate the funding.

