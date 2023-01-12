Those living or working in Market Harborough are being urged to help decide the town’s future. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Neighbourhood Forums are being set up by independent, non-political volunteer group Harborough Town Hub with the support of the district council.

Town Hub chair Chris Durham said: “Forum members will help to determine which priorities should be covered for their Neighbourhood Area, relating to a range of social, economic and environmental issues - what could be protected and what could be developed. Examples of decision-making include on community facilities, local development issues or traffic concerns.

“As there is no town council, a designated neighbourhood forum is the best and recognised way to lead the neighbourhood planning process in a neighbourhood area.”

Each forum will consist of at least 21 people who live or work in the area or are elected members of the local authority covering the area. Elected Ward members are being encouraged to contribute.

The Little Bowden Neighbourhood Forum is the first to be formed and is currently going through the publicity phase of the designation process.

Harborough District Council leader, Cllr Phil King, said: “I hope residents of Market Harborough and people who work in the town take this opportunity to get involved with their local Neighbourhood Forum. People can really make a difference by helping to develop a shared vision for their neighbourhood and shaping the development and growth of their local area.”