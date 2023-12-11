MP Neil O'Brien at Harborough tip

Residents are being reminded they have ‘one month to save Harborough tip’.

Local MPs Neil O’Brien and Alicia Kearns are calling on residents to reply to a consultation on the future of the tip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leicestershire County Council has proposed to shut the site, along with Shepshed and Somerby waste and recycling centres, in a bid to save some £420,000.

Data from 2019 shows Harborough was one of the most well-used tips with some 113,000 annual users at its site, but the figure is nearly half that of Whetstone, the busiest tip in Leicestershire which had some 208,000.

But the authority says following the pandemic it has seen a difference in how the service is used, and the district’s needs will be better met at nearby Kibworth tip, which has better facilities after recently undergoing a £5million upgrade.

Other plans to help save money would see all sites closed on Christmas Eve, and summer opening hours changed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neil O’Brien said: “Loads of residents have told me how keen they are to keep the tip in Market Harborough so that people don’t have to drive up to Kibworth.

“I use the tip myself and it is very handy, with friendly staff. The easier we make it to recycle the less fly tipping there will be, so I am strongly opposed to this closure.

“Replying to the consultation only takes about 20 seconds online, and if enough people register their strong objection then we can get the county council to change their minds.

“People only have until January to get replies in, so there is just one month left to save the tip.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alicia Kearns added: “We need Harborough tip to remain open, not as matter of convenience, but of necessity. Our community's waste management needs make clear that Harborough is the wrong site to be closing.”

The council needs to save some £100million by 2027, and says it is on course for a £9million overspend this year due to rising social care costs.

The consultation so residents can have their say will be held until January 24.