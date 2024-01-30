Residents object to plans for manure-powered biomass plant in Great Bowden

Residents are objecting to the proposed plant. Image: Mark Adams

Over 60 residents gathered at a Great Bowden Parish Council meeting to discuss controversial plans for a manure-powered biomass plant.

During the meeting, campaigners objected to an anaerobic digestion plant, using chicken manure, which would be built at Marigold Farm, off Welham Way.

Campaigners are concerned the plans, from applicant GMT Biogas, will involve a ‘constant stream of lorries delivering smelly, decomposing material’ to be converted into gas on a site, they claim is 120m from the nearest house.

At the meeting, Neil O’Brien MP, who has launched a petition, said he believed it would be too close to the village and too big while Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles was quoted saying it was ‘the wrong application in the wrong place’.

In response to the proximity, GMT technical director Phil Greenaway said he has spoken to the homeowners in the nearest house personally about the plans to allay any concerns.

But objectors believe the proposals contravene the Great Bowden Neighbourhood Plan, which says large buildings should not ‘adversely affect the character, infrastructure and environment of the village’, while a report by LCC said plans of proposed building heights were omitted.

Concerned resident Chris Attenborough said: “As other communities can attest, biomass plants have no place anywhere near where people live, let alone three times closer than stated in the application, which was already far too close. If this is allowed to go ahead in Great Bowden, it will set a dangerous precedent for these kinds of inappropriate industrial facilities to be constructed near other residential areas.”

Another objection is the operation of 52 two-way HGV movements a day, turning on and off a ‘dangerous’ junction on the A6 on to Welham Lane, a single-track road. However, the applicant has told residents this would only be one month each year during the maize harvest. For the other 11 months it is expected to be less than six per day and all traffic should enter and exit left to avoid crossing the junction.

Villagers also expressed concerns over flooding and drainage problems, accidents, in particular the lack of a lightning rod, and a lack of biodiversity impact assessments carried out.

In response, the developer pointed out the site is classed as ‘Floodzone 1’, deemed the lowest risk of flooding and, to their concerns over lack of a lightening rod, they responded a lightning assessment was due to be carried out.

Mr Greenaway added: “In such situations, we expect there to be concerns from the local community, because much is unknown or misunderstood, and we are working with the planner on numerous aspects of the application to provide clarity on all areas of concern where necessary.

“For example with regard to the ecology assessment - comprehensive ecology and biodiversity reports have been provided which show there are no bats or reptiles present on site and no threat to the ecology, however, we are extending the level of detail in respect to this, in partnership with the planning authority.”

GMT has also offered to meet with the local community in open forum, to address all its concerns over the plans.