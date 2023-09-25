Residents in Harborough district village with no public transport can rent electric vehicle as part of 'rural car club'

Residents celebrate their new rural car club

Tilton on the Hill residents can rent an electric car as part of a new ‘rural car club’.

The club gives those living village – which has no public transport - the opportunity to hire two electric pool vehicles. There are four charging points for the cars at the village hall.

It is the first electric car club in Leicestershire, with the vehicles provided by not-for-profit community cooperative Green Fox Community Energy.

The village was chosen because of community group Tilton Green. Chairwoman Mariam Stoate said: “The amazing dedication and hard work of so many people in our community have made this possible. We now have an electric car club, providing easy to use, emission free and affordable travel, available to anyone in the parish along with a Need A Lift Scheme with volunteer drivers”.

Green Fox secured funding for the car club from national disability charity Motability Foundation as part of a pilot car club initiative. The aim of the project is to provide those with disabilities in rural communities, with access to affordable shared transport, which will allow them to access services and social activities independently and improve their general wellbeing.

All the cars are adapted for those with limited mobility. The vehicles are also available for the rest of the community to hire.

Harborough District Council environment spokesman Cllr Darren Woodiwiss said: “I’m delighted the people living in Tilton on the Hill are the first in the county and Harborough district to benefit from a cost-saving electric car club and efficient charging infrastructure which the council has funded. We are committed to cutting congestion and emissions, reducing car dependency and transforming the way people travel.”

Green Fox director Ben Dodd says the latest government figures show transport is responsible for 24 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the UK.

It has funding for another four electric car clubs in Leicestershire and is calling on parish councils and community groups which are interested to get in touch.