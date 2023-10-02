Residents asked to help shape cycling and walking networks around Harborough district

The authority wants to improve cycling and walking networks

Residents are being asked to help shape the future of cycling, walking and wheelchair networks across Market Harborough.

Leicestershire County Council has asked for those living in the area to highlight where they would like to see changes like new cycle lanes, roundabouts or walking trails.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It to help develop Market Harborough’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP).

Leicestershire County Council highways spokesman Cllr Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This plan will shape local walking, cycling and wheeling routes in and around Market Harborough for the future, so the more input we receive from local residents, businesses, visitors and councillors, the better for us all.

“As well as helping us build and establish a coherent cycling, walking and wheeling network, progressing work on our LCWIPs also helps us secure funding from the government and private developers to ensure we can put our proposals into action.

“The feedback we have collected so far from previous consultations has been extremely insightful, and we hope this continues as we progress our travel plans across the county.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The authority says the plan is its next step to make changes to key areas of travel across the county and make an attractive, integrated cycling and walking network.

It also says increasing access to sustainable transport will support the council’s goal of being net zero by 2045 and will help improve the health of local communities.