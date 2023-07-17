News you can trust since 1854
Residents asked their opinion on dimming streetlights in cost-saving move by Leicestershire County Council

The authority says it would save £500,000 in four years.
By Laura Kearns
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Lights could be dimmed to save moneyLights could be dimmed to save money
Residents are being asked to share their views on street lights being dimmed in a cost-saving move by Leicestershire County Council.

An online survey is being held regarding the proposal to dim most streetlights in the county to levels of 30 per cent from 8pm. Currently they are ran at 50 per cent.

The council says most residential street lights already dim to 30 per cent at 10pm and that changing the lighting levels during quieter time would reduce carbon emissions and save some £500,000 over the next four years.

Highways and transport spokes Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, said: "I encourage people to respond to the questionnaire. We're also going to work closely with the emergency services so that light levels also reflect the characteristics of a particular area."

The consultation will run until August 3 and a report will be made to the council’s cabinet later this year.

Visit leicestershire.gov.uk/street-lighting-consultation to fill out the survey.

Related topics:ResidentsLeicestershire County Council