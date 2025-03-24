The council declared a climate emergency in 2019.

Harborough District Council (HDC) has cut its total annual greenhouse gas emissions by 39 per cent.

Harborough district’s overall emissions have reduced from 12.6 tonnes per person in 2005 to 7.7 tonnes per person in 2022.

The council was among authorities across the nation to declare a climate emergency in 2019. It made a commitment to reducing emissions to net zero by 2030, as far as practical.

And the Climate Emergency progress report 2023-24 and Carbon Emissions Inventory report 2023-2024 describe the council’s work to reduce its carbon footprint and emissions across the district.

Initiatives include cuts in emissions from the authority’s vehicles, offices and leisure centres over the period covered by the reports.

Measures taken so far include installing PV panels, an air source heat pump and insulation at the Market Hall and LED lighting at Harborough Innovation Centre.

The Solar Together project supports residents to install solar panels. The latest phase, completed in 2024, led to 86 installations in Harborough district, saving around 68,000kg of carbon dioxide per year.

The council’s developing plans involve installing more solar PV panels on its buildings, including at Harborough Leisure Centre and a detailed assessment of the costs of retrofitting The Symington Building.

More EV charging infrastructure is planned around the district, along with additional tree and wildflower planting to encourage benefits of cooling, biodiversity enhancement and to reduce flooding.

The council is also inviting applications to its Environmental Grant Scheme which supports community action on climate change.

Cllr Darren Woodiwiss, HDC Cabinet lead for Environmental and Climate Change, said: “We’re working hard to reduce our emissions and support residents and businesses across Harborough district to do the same.

“As these reports show, we’re making good progress through initiatives that have made a real difference. There’s always more to be done and that’s why we have an action plan that will continue to move us towards our target of net zero by 2030.

“While the continued reduction in domestic emissions is good news, transport and agriculture make up 66 of the district’s greenhouse gas emissions. Achieving reductions in those areas is a challenge and we will continue to work closely with businesses, communities and residents, to ensure further reductions in emissions in the months and years ahead.”