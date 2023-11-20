The Annual General Meeting for Blaston & District Agricultural Society was held this month.

Out going president Andrew Bishop welcomes new Blaston Show president Janet Meek OBE.

Blaston Show raised some £11,450 for local charities this year.

Organisers say this year’s show had a record number of visitors, meaning a record amount donated to local charities.

East Midlands Immediate Care Team and MacMillan Market Harborough Group received around £4,000 each, while groups like Medbourne Cricket Club and Wigston Air Cadets also received donations.

Donations were handed out by Blaston Show committee at Glooston village hall. Centre, Eunice Loney of Macmillan Cancer Support was presented with £4,000.

The meeting saw awards presenting to Sheep Section Head John Dixon for his support, and John Barnett on the Vintage Tractor section.

A spokeswoman for the show said: “Thank you everyone who has been involved for all their hard work and tireless commitment. Without our volunteers, helpers, sponsors and advertisers we would not be able to have the show.

“Blaston Show is always looking for new members and volunteers and if you are interested then please contact us.”