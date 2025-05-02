Rare UK flowering phenomenon happening right now - about half an hour away from Harborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rare flowering phenomenon in the UK is happening right now - about half an hour away from Market Harborough.

A giant 40-year old Agave victoria-reginae, native to Mexico, but grown here in the UK, has begun its final, spectacular life-journey at Rutland Nursery in Manton, Rutland (about 17 miles away).

The succulent’s owner and friend of Rutland Nursery, Graham Charles (who lives in Rutland and is president of the British Cactus & Succulent Society) arranged for the plant to be transported to the nursery earlier this week when he realised that an incredible phenomenon was about to take place - and he wanted as many people as possible to be able to experience it.

Rarely seen in this kind of setting, is the Agave producing what’s called a ‘terminal flower spike’ out of its centre. The spike grows at a phenomenal rate, and within a matter of a week or two can reach heights of 15-20ft. However, after all the effort spent producing this incredible spectacle, the plant then dies - but hopefully not before seeds can be gathered to ensure its legacy endures in new young plants.

You can view it now in the main courtyard at Rutland Nursery and follow it’s growing progress on their instagram account @rutlandnursery