Pupils, parents and volunteers plant over 400 trees at Harborough primary school

Pupils, parents and volunteers have planted over 400 trees at a Market Harborough primary school.

They also put in 200 bulbs and a load full of bedding plants at Ridgeway Primary Academy on The Ridgeway.

The dedicated band leapt into action after the school received handcrafted planters as they were handed a grant from Market Harborough Building Society Charitable Foundation.

The school, part of the Lubenham-based Learn Academies Trust, got the planters just in time for its second community planting day.

They were backed up by local green groups such as Harborough Woodland and supported by the Woodland Trust and Langton Garden Centre as they also planted 420 trees.

Sarah Bishop, executive head at Ridgeway Primary Academy, said: “We have taken delivery of four beautiful, locally-made planters funded thanks to The Market Harborough Building Society Charitable Foundation.

“Each will eventually be planted up to represent a season, helping our children learn about different types of trees and our environment – from blossom and fruiting trees to evergreens and deciduous varieties.

“Following the planting day, we have completed the winter and autumn planters, including a red acer for autumn and a pot grown Christmas tree for winter.

“They’re looking brilliant and the children are so excited to study them and watch them change throughout the year.”

The new planters and community gardening day have enabled Ridgeway school to sign up to the Royal Horticultural Society’s Campaign for School Gardening.

“We really wanted to enhance the extensive grounds we’re lucky enough to have at Ridgeway.

“To make them work better for wildlife but also to create spaces our children can enjoy for years to come,” added Sarah.

“Thanks to the guidance of Harborough Woodland we have filled in the gaps in our hedging, planted a CO2 barrier between the car park and playing field to improve air quality, created a silver birch spinney and outdoor classroom space and added to the tree varieties and year-round colour already on site.

“Obviously we have to wait some years to see the full effect.