Pupils from two primary schools help plant another 150 trees at a Harborough secondary school

Pupils from two primary schools have helped to plant another 150 trees at a Market Harborough secondary school.

Youngsters from Church Langton Primary and Market Harborough C of E teamd up to back the bold eco scheme at Robert Smyth Academy on Burnmill Road.

Children from all three local schools rolled up their sleeves to expand and extend the school’s fast-growing tree cover.

The extra 150 trees will help to thicken the academy’s forest canopy.

Wood chip was also put down around the base of each whip to stop the surrounding grass growing faster than the trees.

The trees were planted last Friday (February 11) as Harborough MP Neil O'Brien attended the event.

It went ahead weeks after over 1,600 trees were planted at Robert Smyth Academy in a massive green initiative in December.